$117 Million Eastmont School Bond Inches Closer To Passage

The latest voting results from Tuesday's special election shows the $117 million Eastmont package edging closer to the 60 percent threshold needed to pass.

The updated number released Wednesday afternoon show the bond with 59.42 percent of the vote after initial results showed 58.83 percent approval.

The next ballot count will be released on Friday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. The Douglas County Auditor's Office shows about 800 ballots left to count, though not every ballot will go towards the Eastmont bond.

The current vote count show 4,268 total "yes" votes and 2,915 "no" votes.

Eastmont voters rejected a $177 million bond package in November of 2022.

The current measure would fund renovations and expansions at Lee, Cascade, Kenroy and Rock Island elementary school buildings.

The design of Cascade and Kenroy schools present security dangers with separate buildings and exterior doors. Portable classrooms are also a security concern and many are at or past their usable time span. Berg points out there are a combined 162 exterior doors at Lee, Cascade and Kenroy elementary buildings.

The bond would allow for safer drop-off and student pick-up areas and renovations will better accommodate technology upgrades for student learning.

If the current bond ends up passing, voters will see the same combined tax rate as 2023 of $2.92 per 1,000 of assessed property value. The district will have a renewal of the levy this November that funds items not covered by the state.

Voters could see that $2.92 rate per $1,000 reduced as more property value is added, for instance, Microsoft plans to add additional server farms in the area