Eastmont School Board Member Appointed To State School Board

Eastmont School Board Member Whitney Smith has been appointed to the Washington State School Directors’ Association Board of Directors (WSSDA).

Smith assumed the role of Director representative for Area 7, which was previously held by Aurora Flores of the Manson School District.

Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg says Smith will bring a wealth of attributes to the position.

"Whitney is kind of a poster child for a healthy board member. Her day-to-day work is with children and she has a very holistic view of education. She's also not afraid to advocate or ask questions and is a person of high integrity. So all of those assets should benefit WSSDA immensely."

Smith was elected to the Eastmont School Board in 2019 and is a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley who also graduated from Eastmont High School.

Berg says having Smith on the WSSDA board of directors should prove of great benefit the Eastmont School District.

"I think it's always helpful when we have any of our board members who are really in the know. Whitney has been our legislative representative for some time now, so her work thus far has already kept us in the know. We've also been able to have a local voice in the decisions made at the state level, so we're thrilled that will continue with her in the new position."

Smith has also served on multiple Parent Teacher Organization boards, including one term as a PTO president.

She has three children, two of whom currently attend schools in the Eastmont School District.