The Eastmont School Board adopted the 2025-26 School Year General Fund budget of $102 point 3 million and a $1 million Capital Funds budget during Monday's meeting.

Superintendent Spencer Taylor says $1 million in Federal funding for migrant education program support could be cut by the Department of Education and the district and others in Eastern Washington may not learn if the cuts are finalized until October.

"The hardest part is just not knowing so we have started communicating with staff to let them know we are trying to figure out what's going on, do we have this program, do we have the position and do we have to move staff somewhere else. That's really hard for people and the kids who have been supported by these funds."

The Title 1C funding subject to federal cuts are directed to support education programs for children of migrant workers, non-native english speakers and some professional development programs.

Taylor says final word from the Dept. of Education may not come until after the new school year has begun

"We are nervous about it but thankfully, we (Eastmont) have a healthy budget because of some hard work and we will weather the storm and make some difficult decisions."

Taylor says nearly all school districts in Eastern Washington face similar cuts from the U.S. Department of Education and he will meet with Wenatchee School District Superintendent Kory Kalahar this week to discuss strategy and common concerns if the Title 1C funds are eliminated.