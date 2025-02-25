Car, School Bus Reportedly Collide in East Wenatchee

Everyone involved is apparently safe after a vehicle collided with an Eastmont school bus Monday afternoon.

"There was a minor collision," reports Spencer Taylor, interim superintendent of Eastmont schools. "There were no students on the bus; the driver was not injured."

This unfolded, Taylor says, at the intersection of 5th St. NE and Eastmont Ave. in East Wenatchee.

Although a relatively minor occurrence, Spencer says the district made every effort to be vigilant and responsive: "We sent out a message to the parents of the district just to over-communicate."

According to Asst. Chief Erik Hampton of East Wenatchee PD, the driver of the vehicle sustained light injuries, as did their passenger, but they declined transport.