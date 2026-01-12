The Eastmont School District Board of Directors accepted the resignation of board member Jason Heinz at its bi-monthly meeting Monday night.

Eastmont Board Accepts Resignation

Board President Whitney Smith read the board statement.

"The Eastmont School Board is aware of the criminal charges against Heinz," Smith said. "We honor the due process everyone is afforded in our legal system; however, as it is clearly stated in board policy 1825, the Board recognizes that failure to deal with deliberate or continuing violations of the law or lapses in good judgment by its school board members risks the loss of community confidence."

Heinz submitted the letter of resignation before the start of the meeting.

"It is with careful consideration that I hereby tender my resignation from the Eastmont School Board of Education," the letter stated. "As you're aware, I'm currently the subject of criminal allegations concerning my personal life. These allegations are sharply contested and entirely unrelated to my service on this board, or to the work of the district. I have full confidence these matters will be resolved favorably through the appropriate legal process."

Details of Criminal Allegations Against Heinz

Heinz’s resignation comes amid a series of serious criminal allegations that have recently been filed by Douglas County prosecutors.

Court documents show 46-year-old Jason Heinz was arrested for fourth-degree assault - domestic violence, and stalking in December 2025. He allegedly attacked his teenage daughter and stalked his ex-fiancée.

Last week, Douglas County prosecutors filed felony charges against Heinz for domestic violence, including third-degree rape, intimidating a witness, extortion, stalking, and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Background on Investigation

The investigation began in November 2025 after Heinz’s daughter reported alleged abuse at home to her school.

Heinz is also charged with third-degree rape for an alleged sexual assault against a former significant other in October 2018.

According to records, one assault charge stems from Heinz allegedly grabbing his ex-fiancée’s upper arms and legs, causing bruising. Heinz's daughter reportedly told police that he hit her and called her names.

Police say Heinz allegedly tried to force his ex-fiancée to sign a contract requiring her to pay half the household bills. He allegedly told his ex-fiancée, a medical professional, that if she did not sign the contract and follow it, he would call her work and tell them she had been disclosing personal information about her patients to him.

Heinz will appear in Douglas County court for the new charges on Jan. 20.