Eastmont Schools To Put Replacement Levy Before Voters

The Eastmont School District is looking at options to replace its current levy on property owners, which expires at the end of next year.

The Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Renewal levy pays for items not covered by state funding, such as staff salaries and benefits, and extracurricular sports and activities.

The Eastmont School Board will likely choose between one of three options later this month that'll go before voters in the November 5, 2024 General Election.

One option would leave the levy unchanged while the other two would raise the levy by either 11 or 12 percent.

The Three Options were Presented to the Board Monday Night:

Option #1 - Maintain the current EP&O Levy rate of $1.70 per $1000 of assessed value. It would not keep pace with projected expenditures and necessitate reductions to student programs.

Option #2 - Increase the EP&O Levy rate to $1.95 per $1000 of assessed value. It would require modest reductions to student programs but allow for most current programs to continue as currently offered.

Option #3 - Increase the EP&O Levy rate to $2.10 per $1000 of assessed value. The amount would allow Eastmont to expand student programs and support.

The School Board was told during a presentation Monday night that the assessed valuation projections in the three levy options are conservative, and that taxpayers could see a smaller levy if new growth (homes, businesses) occurs.

Board members were also reminded that enrollment projections show a decrease of 100 students each of the next few years.

They were told there could be emerging budget problems as increased operating costs will outpace projected revenues, even with a planned downsizing of district staff

Also, inflation continues to be a factor with expenditures increasing 5-10%

Board members were told the district will maintain the minimum 8% fund balance policy requirement.

Delaying a future construction bond proposal until 2026 was also recommended by staff Monday. Two recent Eastmont construction bond packages failed to pass, with both measures garnering more than 59 percent approval.

In Washington, school bonds, often used for construction projects, require a 60% supermajority of voters. That's a higher threshold than that of school levies, which require only a simple majority of 50% plus one vote.