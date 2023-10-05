Major E. Wenatchee Grant Road Improvement Project Starts Monday

Major upgrades are coming to East Wenatchee streets as Phase 1 of the Grant Road Improvement Project starts Monday.

It's the first of four phases that includes new pavement over a lengthy stretch of the roadway and an upgrade to concrete pavement at the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Ave.

Public Works Manager Garren Melton says construction will start at the intersection but won't cause major disruptions in the beginning.

"For the first week-and-a-half that's just going to be quadrant work, upgrading ADA ramps," said Melton. It's going to be cones around the corners. All the lanes should still be open. It'll be a little congested, but there shouldn't be major traffic impacts."

Grant Road will then be reduced to one lane in each direction between Wednesday, October 18 and Monday, November 6th.

Melton says drivers should avoid the intersection during that time frame.

"The one lane in each direction of Grant Road will certainly have some congestion," Melton said. "If people are able to plan alternate routes, it would be encouraged. You'll probably get to where you're going a little bit quicker."

Between October 18th and Monday October 30th, the south side of the intersection will be closed. No access will be allowed from Highline Drive.

Traffic from Eastmont will be limited to a right in, right out. In other words, traffic on Eastmont can only turn right onto Grant Road, and only westbound traffic on Grant Road can turn right onto Eastmont.

Between Monday October 30th and Monday, November 6th, the north side of the intersection will be closed off.

Similar to the first closure, Grant Road will be restricted to one lane, and no access will be permitted from Eastmont Ave.

Highline Drive will be right in, right out. In this case only eastbound traffic will be able to turn onto Highline Drive, and traffic from highline drive can only turn right onto Grant Road.

The concrete roadway will be extended beyond the intersection because of its durability.

"It'll also have concrete lanes that extend about 300 feet to the east and west, so we don't see the rutting that currently is out in front of Walgreens's and State Farm," said Melton. "So, it's really more of a 50-year solution instead of the 10ish years we'd be getting out of pavement."

When all four phases of the project are done, Grant Road will have entirely new pavement between Valley Mall Parkway and North Kentucky Avenue.

Outside of the Eastmont intersection, the roadway will get an asphalt through the area.

There’ll also be storm water upgrades made on Highline Drive.

The total cost of the project will be about $6 million, with all but $400,000 coming from federal and state grants.