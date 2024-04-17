E Wenatchee City Council To Select Replacement Councilor April 30

The East Wenatchee City Council is a step closer to replacing Councilor Sasha Sleiman, who resigned for medical reasons last month.

Eight residents have signed up to replace her after the council solicited candidates.

The City Council decided Tuesday night to interview all candidates at a special meeting on April 30th and select one of them at that time.

Whoever replaces Sleiman will serve the rest of her term, which ends at the end of 2025.

Sleiman has not made public the nature of her illness.

She was elected to serve a 4-year term in the City Council Position No. 4 seat in November of 2021.

Sleiman resigned her position during the city council March 5 meeting, having announced her intention to do so at the February 20 meeting.

The council approved the application process for a replacement councilor at their March 13 meeting and received qualifying application packets from the eight people seeking the seat on April 10.

The candidates include:

Sally Brawley, former Eastmont Parks Executive Director of Parks and Recreation

Ettore Castellente, retired Douglas County Fire District 2 Board Commissioner and retired fire chief

Richard Edwards, retired USDA Forest Service employee and retired contractor

Jenny Pratt, former YWCA North Central Washington CEO/Executive Director and current consultant with JLB Solutions

Nathan Scott, Resident and Private Business Owner/Employer

Lacy Stockton, Together Wenatchee Founder, Chelan PUD Energy Efficiency Marketing Strategist

Kevin Van Reenen, Neigel Vintners President

Greg Wright, former Snohomish County Planning Commissioner and current McLean Real Estate Group managing broker

During the April 30 interviews with the City Council, each candidate will get two minutes to give an introduction before receiving general questions from council members. Each candidate can also give a two-minute exit speech.