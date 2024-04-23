Eastmont Schools Construction Bond Falling Short In Election

The $117 million Eastmont School District construction bond is falling short of passing with 57.91 percent of the vote on election night.

School bonds need 60 percent approval to pass in Washington state.

The bond has received 3,743 “yes” votes and 2,721 “no” votes in the first ballot count.

The exact same package is on the ballot for the second time in two months after narrowly missing the threshold to pass in February.

The Eastmont School Board voted unanimously shortly after that defeat at a special meeting to fast-track another vote on the bond.

At the time, Eastmont superintendent Becky Berg said it was critical to try again as quickly as possible due to rising construction costs and the escalating need to address repairs the bond is seeking to fund at the district's schools.

Exterior Hallways at Kenroy Elementary School - Image from Eastmont School District

The package fell just 34 votes short of passing in February, with the final tally showing 59.56 percent of the 60 percent needed for voter approval.

According to the district, the bond would modernize three of Eastmont’s oldest and most overcrowded schools - Cascade, Kenroy, and Lee Elementary - and include major upgrades at Rock Island Elementary.

In addition, the district says the State Legislature’s recent increase in state-provided construction funds will increase the state match for the project by $7 million - $20 million to $27 million.

The Eastmont Bond Package Would Replace Portable Classrooms, Including Those Seen Here At Cascade Elementary Schools - Image From Eastmont School District

Results are not final in the current vote as there are about 1200 ballots still to count. The next ballot count will be released on Friday, April 26.