Eastmont School Board Approves Second Try At Passing Bond

The Eastmont School District will take another run at passing a $117 million bond package.

The Eastmont School Board voted unanimously at a Thursday meeting to send the Capital Improvements Projects bond back to voters in April.

The same bond package fell just 34 votes short of passing in this month's special election, with the final tally showing 59.56% of the 60% needed for voter approval.

During Thursday's meeting, Eastmont superintendent Becky Berg said it's critical to send the bond back to voters as quickly as possible due to rising construction costs and the escalating need to address repairs the bond is seeking to fund at the district's schools.

The next Eastmont bond request, which will be the third in the last 17 months, will go before voters on April 23.