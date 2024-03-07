Capital Budget Could Increase State Money For Eastmont School Bond

This year's state Capital Budget proposed by lawmakers in Olympia includes some potentially-good news for school districts in Washington.

"We took a major step forward at the state level on K-12 facilities support," says 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins (R-East Wenatchee). "We increased the allocation to school districts if they pass any school bonds at the local level."

The adjustment would increase the amount of "matching money" provided by the state by approximately 25% whenever a school district's bond proposal is approved by voters.

Hawkins says the move, if enacted, could pay significant dividends for at least one local school district in the very near future.

"This is not an individual project in the Capital Budget per say, but rather a funding formula adjustment that the Legislature made which could significantly benefit Eastmont School District if voters approve their current bond in April."

Get our free mobile app

Eastmont's current bond package is seeking roughly $20 million for upgrades to several elementary schools within the district.

If the revision in the Capital Budget is signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee and voters approve Eastmont's bond measure next month, the matching funds provided by the state could increase by as much as $5 million or more.

Eastmont Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, Matt Charlton, says it's been at least ten to fifteen years since the district has seen an increase of that size.

The next Eastmont bond request, which will be the third in the last 18 months, will go before voters on April 23.

The state's Capital Budget is currently awaiting finalization by the state House and Senate before going to Gov. Inslee for his signature.