Eastmont School Bond On The Brink Of Rejection

The latest voting results from Tuesday's special election show the $117 million Eastmont School District bond package in jeopardy of failing to meet the required 60-percent minimum threshold for passing.

The latest tallies from the Douglas County Auditor's Office released this afternoon (Friday, Feb. 16) show 59.49 percent of voters approving the bond and 40.51 percent rejecting it.

The next ballot count will be released on Friday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. with the auditor's office showing there are only 50 ballots left to count, though not every ballot will go towards the bond.

The current vote count shows 4,553 total "yes" votes and 3,100 "no" votes.

Eastmont voters rejected a $177 million bond package in November of 2022.

The current measure would fund renovations and expansions at Lee, Cascade, Kenroy and Rock Island elementary school buildings.

Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg says the design of Cascade and Kenroy schools present security dangers with separate buildings and exterior doors. Portable classrooms are also a security concern and many are at or past their usable time span. Berg also points out there are a combined 162 exterior doors at Lee, Cascade and Kenroy elementary buildings.

The bond would implement safer student drop-off and pick-up areas and renovations will better accommodate technology upgrades for student learning.

If the bond defies the current numerical odds and ends up passing, voters will see the same combined tax rate as 2023 of $2.92 per 1,000 of assessed property value. The district will have a renewal of the levy this November that funds items not covered by the state.

Voters could see that $2.92 rate per $1,000 reduced as more property value is added, for instance, Microsoft plans to add additional server farms in the area.