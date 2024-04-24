East Wenatchee Man Sentenced To 15 Years In 2023 Shooting Death

A 31-year-old East Wenatchee Man will serve 15 years in prison after reaching a plea deal in the shooting death of another man.

Erik Farias-Reyes was sentenced in Douglas County Superior Court Tuesday for the killing of 24-year-old Elias Mora-Ontiveros in April of last year.

Several of Mora-Ontiveros' family members gave statements to Judge Brian Huber during the sentencing hearing.

Police say Farias-Reyes fired a 10mm handgun at a vehicle containing Mora-Ontiveros early on the morning of April 17, 2023. Mora-Ontiveros was hit in his upper back and later died at a hospital.

Farias-Reyes was originally charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Fire Arm.

In another case joined into the same plea deal, Farias Reyes was originally charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of alteration of a firearm identifying mark, and third-degree theft.

Police say they found guns in his vehicle after arresting him for stealing a package from a front porch.

In his plea deal, prosecutors and Farias Reyes's defense attorney recommended 84 months with a 36-month firearm enhancement in the manslaughter case. Both sides agreed on 60 months for the other case, with the sentences to be served consecutively. The total is 180 months or 15 years.

Two other people were charged in the shooting of Mora Ontiveros.

Police said Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez of Quincy had driven Farias Reyes and another suspect, Sabrina McCubbin, from the scene.

Vasquez-Hernandez was originally charged with accomplice to second-degree murder and accomplice to second-degree attempted murder but had them reduced to a single count of rendering criminal assistance.

McCubbin had been charged with one count of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Charges against her were dropped.