East Wenatchee Approves Additional Funds for Grant Road Rehab Project

The City of East Wenatchee recently approved additional funding for one of their Grant Road Preservation and Rehabilitation Projects.

On Feb. 7, Public Works Manager Garren Melton updated city council on three road projects on Grant Road currently in the works: an overlay project from Valley Mall Parkway to Georgia Avenue, a concrete intersection at Eastmont Avenue and Highline Drive, and an overlay project from Georgia Avenue to Kentucky Avenue.

In 2021, the city was awarded $2.8 million through a National Highway Systems Asset Management Grant, with $1,303,000 going towards the intersection and $1,543,000 towards overlaying Grant Road from Georgia Avenue to Kentucky Avenue.

While reviewing the design on Grant Road between Georgia Avenue and Kentucky Avenue, consulting firm RH2 Engineering realized that several curb ramps were not ADA-compliant and that there were some right-of-way conflicts.

In order to make these changes, the city was awarded an additional $755,000 to go towards adding the correct right-of-way sections and constructing 22 new ADA-compliant ramps.

The cost for this redesign would increase from $180,553 to approximately $470,678. The city will not need to match grant funds.

Melton shared that down the road, the city will need to coordinate with local businesses about road closures on the Eastmont Avenue, Grant Road, and Highline Drive intersection.