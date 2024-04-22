Road Construction Continuing On Wenatchee Heights Road

The second phase of a project to improve nearly a mile of Wenatchee Heights Road is continuing.

Contractors are pulverizing the existing road surface and mixing it with fresh cement between Edgemont Drive and Wheeler Hill Road.

A primary detour and temporary speed reduction to 25 mph will remain in effect during the construction.

The project's first phase made upgrades to over a mile of Wenatchee Heights Road from Squilchuck Road north to Wheeler Hill Road.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.37 million.

The work is being fast-tracked for completion before cherry harvest and is expected to wrap up in early May.

