Road Construction Continuing On Wenatchee Heights Road
The second phase of a project to improve nearly a mile of Wenatchee Heights Road is continuing.
Contractors are pulverizing the existing road surface and mixing it with fresh cement between Edgemont Drive and Wheeler Hill Road.
A primary detour and temporary speed reduction to 25 mph will remain in effect during the construction.
The project's first phase made upgrades to over a mile of Wenatchee Heights Road from Squilchuck Road north to Wheeler Hill Road.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.37 million.
The work is being fast-tracked for completion before cherry harvest and is expected to wrap up in early May.
Get our free mobile app
Here's EVERY National Forest in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane