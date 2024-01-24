Repairs To Wenatchee Heights Road Happening Soon

Chelan County will soon begin the second phase of a project to make much-needed repairs to Wenatchee Heights Road.

In 2020, the first leg of the project saw 1.3 miles of the road get fixed between Squilchuck and Wheeler Hill Roads. This spring, the remainder of the road will get restored all the way to Edgemont Drive.

Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the road is certainly in rough shape.

"That road has definitely been impacted by the usage and the length of time that it's been since it was last redone. There's a lot of rutting and what we call 'alligatoring' where we basically have sections of the road on the sides that are just peeling off."

Overbay says the timeline for completing phase two of the work will be critical.

"Our bids for the project are out right now, so we'll take those in through the bid deadline of February Thirteenth, and then potentially award a contract within a week of that and have construction starting in March to be completed by early May. We want to get that all done in time for the road to be ready for the transport of our tree fruit in the area."

The work is expected to cost $1.37 million and be almost entirely covered by a road construction grant for Washington State.

