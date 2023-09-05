Chelan County Fair Opens Thursday

The annual Chelan County Fair returns this week to the Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere.

Fair director Karen Welch says the 2023 celebration is stacked with more live entertainment than ever before.

"What's really special this year is lots of great entertainment! Just a couple of the names we're featuring are Chris Ward, Nate Weakley, Loose Change, Daybreak Canyon Bluegrass out of Chelan, as well as Prefunc who will be performing a couple of nights for us. And of course we're super, super excited about our Friday night concert with Easton Corbin."

Other acts that will be featured at this year's fair include a hypnotist and a pirate parrot show, along with the Davis Shows Carnival, and the PRCA Rodeo.

Welch says it's also shaping up to be another fantastic year for exhibitors, including those who are brand new to the fair.

"We have people in our buildings who will help you if you've never come to show anything at the Chelan County Fair before. We have some awesome volunteers who will help you with the minimal amount of paperwork you have to do to enter your items. I think we have a department for just about anything and everything that you can think of that you can make, grow or collect."

There's also a new robotics barn at this year's fair featuring clinics and a building competition, along with all of the usual animal exhibits from 4H and FFA, and of course plenty of food and souvenir vendors as well.

The fair opens Thursday at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.

For hours of operation and more information, click here.