Chelan County Fair Announces New Competition To Be Rodeo Queen

The Chelan County Fair and Rodeo are accepting applications to compete for the newly created position of Rodeo Queen in 2024.

The rodeo queen pageant will be held in about three weeks, Nov 12 at the Tillicum Riders Club House, with contestants judged in several categories, such personal interviews, horsemanship and modeling.

The queen will be presented with a variety of awards, sponsored items and royalty accessories to be worn during the year of her reign.

She will also take part in a year of community events, public speaking, parades, luncheons and rodeos while serving as a goodwill ambassador for the Chelan County Fair and Rodeo.

The rodeo queen is its own event and will not replace the fair ambassador. The two will work alongside each other promoting the fair and rodeo.

The 2024 Chelan County Fair is planned for Sept. 5-8.

Applications for the position, which are available online, are being taken until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. To be considered, applicants must: