Chelan PUD customers are invited to take a short survey - and potentially win a prize for their efforts.

On its website and in press releases, the PUD has, of late, been touting its forward-looking vision. The utility cites "data, trends, scenario planning, analysis and feedback" as the key pillars of its 50-year strategy (triumphally dubbed Imagine 2075).

Emphasis on "feedback." The utility is soliciting customer input via surveys that ask, “What MUST we get right to make Chelan PUD even better by 2075?” Or, as PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen puts it, "What can we do right now that will better position Chelan PUD to serve the county in 2075?"

It's an open-ended question, but essay-phobic customers need not worry. The survey requires no written responses. Instead, each page will present a pair of dueling proposals. You will be asked to choose which proposal you deem superior.

Click here to access the survey, available all month long - or, perhaps better yet, hold tight until Friday. Customers have the option of taking the survey in person, at the Chelan County Fair. Just visit the PUD booth.

Survey takers can also get it done at Wenatchee Valley College's Fiestas Mexicanas (Sept. 13 & 14) or the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival (Sept. 21).

Prizes will doled out at these events, according to Hansen. What kind of prizes? Mostly swag, i.e., promotional giveaways bearing the PUD logo. But ultimately it's the principle that counts.

"This is a great opportunity to get engaged and get involved in what energy's going to look like for the next generation," Hansen says.