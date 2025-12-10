Over 5,300 Chelan PUD customers are without power from north of Blewett Pass to just south of Plain.

Where the Outages Are Happening

The outage is impacting over 1,000 customers in the area of Chumstick Highway, over 1,600 customers in Leavenworth, around 1,800 customers in the Lower Icicle Creek area, and more than 250 customers in Peshastin.

Wind Speeds and Weather Conditions

National Weather Service says there are winds blowing consistently around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 26 miles per hour. Winds may die down overnight.

Estimated Restoration Times

The PUD Outage map says restoration times range anywhere from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10.

It's unknown what the exact cause of the outage is.