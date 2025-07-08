Central Washington Asphalt received a $49,000 fine from the Washington Department of Ecology over an asphalt spill in Peshastin.

According to a press release, the Moses Lake company repaved a bridge on U.S. Highway 2 when at least 70 gallons of hot mixed asphalt fell through a gap in July 2023. Around 35 gallons of the mix fell into Peshastin Creek, and the remainder landed on the dry bed and banks.

Washington State Department of Transportation discovered the spill on Aug. 10 and reported the spill to Ecology. The company notified Ecology Aug. 22, but they did not immediately begin cleanup efforts.

In Sept. 2023, the department removed 20 gallons of hardened asphalt and debris from the creek. Ecology said the creek is home to endangered species and serves as a spawning and cold-water refuge site.

Central Washington Asphalt has 30 days to appeal the penalty.