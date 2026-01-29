Auburn Man Injured In Crash Near Blewett Pass

A Westside man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about 15 miles south of Peshastin, when a minivan driven by 61-year-old Scott H. Graesser of Auburn crossed the center line, went off the roadway, and entered a ditch where it struck a large rock.

Graesser sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Troopers say it's not known what might have caused the wreck nor if Graesser was intoxicated when it occurred.

The accident, which slowed traffic on the highway for about an hour, remains under investigation.