Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash On U.S. Hwy 2 Near Peshastin
Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Tuesday evening.
The Washington State Patrol says it occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 near Peshastin when a sedan driven by 60-year-old Carl J. Hagerty of Wenatchee crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV head-on.
Both Hagerty and the driver of the SUV, 77-year-old Frankie A. Boswell of British Columbia, suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the collision, which closed both lanes of the highway for about 90 minutes.
