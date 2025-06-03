Heads up for those taking US 2 to Leavenworth - there will be single-lane closures starting Monday.

Washington State Department of Transporation says a contractor will install traffic signal cameras and pedestrian push-buttons at the intersection of Main Street and US 2 in Peshastin. Additionally, the contractor will install compression seals at both ends of the bridge over the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth.

The goal is to make life easier for pedestrians attempting to cross the highway.

When the lanes are clossed, there will be flagger-controlled traffic in the two intersections between Leavenworth and Peshastin. Expect delays.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday between June 12 and 13. Work is scheduled for up to 10 working weekdays.

WSDOT says to check traffic control on the real-time travel map for further updates.