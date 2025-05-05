Candidate filing week for elected offices starts May 5th. The August Primary election will feature races for City Council, local school board director and seats on various Commissions.

Candidate filing opens at 8am on Monday, May 5th through 5pm on May 9th. The Primary Election is August 5th.

CHELAN COUNTY

In Chelan County, school board director positions on the Cascade, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson, Pateros and Stehekin districts and the seats currently held by Martin Barron, Julie Norton and Mark Belton in the Wenatchee school District are up for re-election.

There are races for city council in Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Leavenworth, and the Wenatchee city council positions currently occupied by Chelsea Ewer and Top Rojanasthien.

Candidates can also file for seats on local fire, water, sewer, cemetery, hospital and parks districts. The six-year term for a seat on the Chelan County Port Commission occupied by Donn Etherington is up for renewal.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County filing will be open for school board seats in the Brewster, Bridgeport, Coulee Hartline, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Lake Chelan, Mansfield, Orondo, Palisades, Quincy, Waterville and the Eastmont school board seats held by Jason Heinz and Jacob Burkhart

There will be elections for City council seats in Bridgeport, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Coulee Dam, Mansfield and Waterville

Fire, sewer, water and cemetery district seats are open. A seat on the Douglas County Port Commission held by Jim Huffman, and the Mayor's seats in Rock Island and Coulee Dam are also up for election.