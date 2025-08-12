The Douglas County Auditor and Elections Department wants volunteers to serve on "For" and "Against" committees for proposed resolutions.

Who Can Apply

Thad Duvall said committee members are required to be registered voters of the county to draft an argument, and at least one person must be willing to be named in the voter's pamphlet with a form of contact.

Current Committee Representation

Currently, the Town of Mansfield and Douglas County Hospital District No. 2 are serving on the "For" and "Against" committees, while Eastmont Parks and Recreation and Douglas County Cemetery No. 2 serve solely on the "Against" committees.

The deadline to submit names and statements is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18.