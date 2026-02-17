Kim Schrier (D) is seeking a fifth term in Congress. representing Washington's 8th District. The congressional district includes much of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kittitas, and Chelan Counties, and portions of Douglas County. Schrier took office in 2019, and her current term expires in January. She has touted her ability to work with both parties to pass 18 bills into law, signed by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Kim Schrier/Ballotpedia

The midterm election has the potential to shift control of Congress.

A trio of Republican challengers has declared their candidacies.

Andres Valleza was born in Sunnyside, WA, and graduated from Granite Falls High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from Washington State University in 2018. His career experience includes working as a public servant, parole officer, and juvenile counselor.

Andres Valleza/Ballotpedia

Trinh Ha grew up in rural Viet Nam, where her father was imprisoned by the communist government after the fall of Saigon. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1995, earned her Ph.D., and began a career in public service and education, according to her campaign website.

Trinh Ha/Ballotoedia

Bob Hagglund from Granite Falls, WA, is a former data scientist with UnitedHealthcare and has previously campaigned for Secretary of State and Lt. Governor. He is a longtime Republican Party official at the state and district level.

Bob Hagglund/Ballotpedia

The list of declared candidates may change after the filing week for candidates May 4th-8th, 2026

The field will be on the primary election ballot on August 4th this summer. The candidates finishing in the top two with voters will advance to the General Election on November. 3rd, 2026