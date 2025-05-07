Midway through filing week for public office, few races have materialized as of Wednesday morning, May 7th. Filing week for any office up for election this year runs through Friday, May 9th at 5pm.

There are a lot of filings to scan through so I did a review of who is in so far and any emerging races.

In filings for Chelan and Douglas County so far, here is a preliminary list of potential races in the August Primary of November General election.

David Elwood has filed for the Wenatchee School Board Director District 5 At Large seat represented by Martin Barron. Barron has announced that he is not seeking another term.

Doug Miller has filed for the Wenatchee City Council District 2 seat currently held by Chelsea Ewer. As of Wednesday morning, May 7th Ewer has not filed as an incumbent.

Mark Shorb and Mike Ledbetter have entered the race for Cashmere School Board in the District 5 At Large seat.

The Entiat City Council #3 seat has two candidates; Marie C. Stenberg and John H. DeFrees

In Chelan County Fire District 1, the Commissioner #2 position, Cam DeMestre and Larry Dressel have also filed for election

Douglas County Port Commissioner Jim Huffman has a challenger for the District #1 seat; Mike Mackey has filed to run

Adam L. Brown and Katie L. Shafer have filed to run for the Waterville Hospital District Commissioner 3 seat.

The Eastmont School Board District 4 At Large seat has three filings; Kristin Larsen, Melinda Anantatmula and Andy Kauffold

Paul Harrison has withdrawn his filing for East Wenatchee City Council Position 4

In Rock Island, Niko Gabaldo has filed papers to run for Mayor and two candidates have emerged for the Rock Island City Council Postion 2 seat; Scott Risely and Jordan Conley

The list is not official and subject to change as candidates emerge. You can find updates to the candidate filings this week HERE for Chelan County and HERE for Douglas County.

What offices are up for election in Chelan County this year?

Offices up for election in Douglas County this year

Candidate filing period is open until 5pm Friday, May 9th so check back for updates