Carmen Goers, the GOP challenger for Washington's 8th Congressional District seat will face incumbent Kim Schrier (D-Sammamish) in November's General Election.

Goers garnered just over 44% of the preliminary vote after Tuesday's results

“I am grateful for the people of the 8th Congressional District. Tonight is a night of celebration and with your help we will celebrate again in November” Goers said at Tuesday night rally.

Goers told supporters at the Pierce County GOP watch party “We’ve had three terms of failed leadership from our current congresswoman. In two of those terms, she was in the majority and couldn’t help curb inflation, help our farmers, stop a growing crime pandemic, or even provide resources to our officers. In fact, she did the exact opposite by voting against our law enforcement officers, our small businesses, and the communities she claims to represent. We need a change and I’m excited to work with you to bring that change to our district and state. I want to thank everyone who voted in the primary.”

Schrier is seeking a 4th term in the U.S. House of Representatives and has raised more than $4.5 million for her campaign, according to the Seattle Times.

“This will be a very tough race, as it has been the last three cycles,” said Schrier.

In the race for Washington's 5th Congressional seat left open with Cathy McMorris Rodgers retirement, Republican Michael Baumgartner (28%) led Democrat Carmela Conroy (20%) , followed by Bernadine Bank (12%), Jacquelin Maycumber (12%) and Brian Dansel (10%).

Results will be updated over the next few days through the Secretary of State's office.

