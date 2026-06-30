Four paddleboarders on the Columbia River are safe after a rescue mission on Monday.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a water rescue near Wanapum State Park at around 5:10 p.m.

Callers reported four people on paddleboards had been blown into the middle of the river by high winds and waves and could not get back to shore. Deputies also learned they were separated, and two had fallen into the cold river. One of the people was an eight-year-old girl.

Deputies launched a rescue boat, located all four people, and brought them to safety. They were treated for cold exposure.

Officials say this incident highlights two of the most serious hazards of boating in Kittitas County: sudden wind and cold water.

The Sheriff's Office said wind can change fast, and boaters should monitor weather carefully. Warm air does not mean warm water. Even on a 90-degree day, waterways can be cold enough to cause serious and disabling cold-water shock.

Officials say to always wear a life jacket, and turn back before conditions become more than you can safely handle.