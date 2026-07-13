Residents have two months to weigh in on East Wenatchee's blueprint for future growth.

What is the Comprehensive Plan?

The City of East Wenatchee has released draft updates to its Comprehensive Plan and development regulations, beginning a public comment period that runs through Sept. 11. The Comprehensive Plan serves as the city's long-range guide for growth and development over the next 20 years.

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Required under Washington's Growth Management Act, the plan outlines policies for land use, housing, transportation, utilities, environmental protection and other areas that shape how the community grows.

The planning area extends beyond East Wenatchee's city limits into the Greater East Wenatchee Urban Growth Area, which includes surrounding unincorporated areas stretching north to Baker Flats and east beyond Nile.

Growth projections shape the update

While those areas remain under Douglas County's jurisdiction, the city takes the lead on planning through agreements with the county. State projections estimate the urban growth area will need to accommodate 5,377 additional housing units by 2050.

What the updated plan includes

City officials say the updated plan must ensure there is enough land, infrastructure and public services to support that growth. The draft plan includes the seven elements required by state law: land use, housing, capital facilities, utilities, transportation, climate change and resiliency, and environmental protection and critical areas.

East Wenatchee has also included sections on economic development and open space and recreation. Officials say the plan will influence future decisions involving neighborhoods, businesses, roads, sidewalks, parks and environmental protections. The public comment period opened July 13 and continues through Sept. 11.

How residents can submit comments

Comments submitted during that time will be reviewed by the East Wenatchee and Douglas County planning commissions during a public hearing scheduled for October before recommendations are forwarded to the East Wenatchee City Council and Douglas County commissioners for final consideration.

Draft documents are available through the city's online document library, and residents can submit comments by email or mail through the city's Community Development Department.