A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 injured one person and blocked an off-ramp for nearly three hours Friday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the Dodson Road off-ramp when the driver of a semi truck, 61-year-old James Vance of Kennewick, exited the roadway to the left and overcorrected to the right and tipped onto its side.

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Vance was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for injuries.

Troopers cited Vance for the crash. Intoxicants were not involved.