A local nonprofit dedicated to utilizing equine therapy is hosting a fundraising event in Leavenworth.

Alatheia Center for Equine-Assisted Therapies is hosting "The Mane Event at Silvara," a garden party designed to welcome everyone.

The event is inspired by the "Little Black Dress" fundraiser that brought supporters together in celebration of Alatheia's mission.

"We wanted to create an event that reflects who Alatheia is today," said Nancy Grette, Executive Director of Alatheia Center. "The Mane Event is welcoming, relaxed, and filled with opportunities to connect. It's an evening where people can enjoy great company while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Attendees will enjoy valley views, exceptional local wine, delicious food, and live music by Bandits of the Animal Kingdom.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy interactive fundraising opportunities and the chance to directly support Alatheia's Mission of changing lives with the healing power of horses.

Proceeds benefit Alatheia's Therapeutic & Adaptive Riding for children and adults with disabilities, Warriors & Horses, and Ranch Hands programs.

The event is Saturday, July 25 at Silvara Cellars in Leavenworth. Tickets are available now.