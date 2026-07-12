A Level 3 Fire Evacuation GO NOW alert is in place for the Ancient Lakes area southwest of Quincy.

LEVEL 3 Evacuation Area Courtesy Grant Co. Sheriff's Office LEVEL 3 Evacuation Area Courtesy Grant Co. Sheriff's Office

The fire was estimated at 100 acres with zero containment on Saturday evening but was revised to an estimated 280 acres by Sunday afternoon, according to reports by Watch Duty from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Crews from Grant County Fire District 3 and the Bureau of Land Management responded Saturday. Law enforcement helped evacuate campers and recreationists from the area.