Adams County Police Seek Second Person Connected To Lind Assault

Police in Adams County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who they say might have information about an assault that took place in Lind over the weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Felicia Rae Remington is wanted for questioning in connection to the assault that police say was committed by 23-year-old Gage James Remington sometime on Sunday.

Sheriff's officials put out a wanted notice for Gage Remington following the assault, which led to the victim being airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Investigators haven't said what the relationship between Felicia and Gage Remington is, but did indicate that Felicia Remington is known to frequent the Spokane and North Idaho area, and that Gage Remington was last seen in the vicinity of Lind wearing camouflage clothing.

The Sheriff's Office says Gage Remington should be considered dangerous and not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Gage or Felicia Remington is being asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122 or simply call 9-1-1.