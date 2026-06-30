Oregon Man Injured, Arrested Following Crash That Ended DUI Pursuit Near Sprague

An out-of-state man has injuries and is facing criminal charges after a single-vehicle accident that ended a police pursuit in Lincoln County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it unfolded at around 5:15 p.m. when troopers were chasing a sedan driven by 46-year-old Eric M. Nelson of Medford, Ore. on Interstate-90 near Sprague.

Troopers say they'd attempted to pull Nelson over for suspected DUI when he fled.

After crashing into a ditch while exiting I-90 onto State Route 23 (SR-23), the State Patrol says Nelson then led troopers for roughly another mile before failing to negotiate a turn onto Old Airport Road in Sprague, where he struck a guardrail and went off the roadway.

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Nelson suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville for treatment.

He was arrested for DUI and felony eluding but remains hospitalized pending transfer for booking into the Adams County Jail.