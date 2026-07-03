Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries In Crash On U.S. Hwy 97 Near Ellensburg

An out-of-state man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about six miles north of Ellensburg, when a motorcycle driven by 52-year-old Matthew N. Messuri of Fairview, Ore. failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, and crashed.

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Messuri, who was reportedly wearing a legally-required helmet, sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Troopers say it's not yet known what might have caused the accident, nor if intoxicants played a role in the incident.

The accident slowed traffic on the highway for a number of hours.