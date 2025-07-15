There is a groundbreaking for an affordable housing project happening in Wenatchee Wednesday.

What Is the Crail Cottages Project?

Common Ground is a non-profit housing developer aiming to provide quality homes for residents to own at permanently affordable rates for low-to-moderate income households in the Greater Wenatchee area. They are breaking ground on their Crail Cottages project, which consists of eight cottage-style units on nearly a half-acre of land.

The 501(c)(3) adjusts its housing prices for affordability. For example, their website says a $300,000 home can be sold for $150,000 due to state and local grants.

Who Qualifies to Buy These Homes?

Families earning less than 80 percent of the greater Wenatchee area median income qualify to purchase these homes. Availability is limited to first-time homebuyers without excessive liquid assets. Homebuyers must qualify for a mortgage to purchase the home.

Common Ground Common Ground loading...

Once purchased, total housing costs, including principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and leases, will not exceed 33 percent of the household's total gross monthly income.

Why 'Pay It Forward' Matters

The only caveat is homeowners must agree to "pay it forward" when they resell their home, and must do so at a price of one-and-a-half percent equity per year to keep the home affordable for the next modest-income family or person. Homeowners will pay a $75 monthly land lease fee.

The homes will be 970 square feet and come in two and one-bedroom floor plans.

The groundbreaking takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 1034 9th Street. Parking will be available at Sangster Motors parking lot.