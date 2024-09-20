NCW Community Foundation Administers Scholarships To Record Number Of Students

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded almost $1.3 million in scholarships to area students.

The 277 students receiving awards sets a new benchmark for the Foundation, which oversees more than 150 scholarships established through individuals, families, and businesses across the region.

Each scholarship is unique, with donor-defined requirements, such as academic performance, community service, or overcoming personal obstacles.

The scholarships provide vital assistance to students pursuing higher education, with many aiming to support those facing substantial financial needs.

Students apply for the funding online using a single application that automatically matches them to those scholarships which they are eligible to receive.

This year, over 300 volunteers served on scholarship committees to review and select the final recipients.

The next scholarship application cycle opens Jan. 1, 2025.