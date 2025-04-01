Annual My Girlfriend’s Closet Event Raises Record-Setting $104K

The totals are in from last month's My Girlfriend's Closet (MGC) event, and it appears that 2025 was a record-breaking one for the Women's Service League of NCW's annual fundraiser.

In all, MGC raised $104,000 from the sales of donated new and pre-owned women's clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories - many of which were from higher-end designer labels.

"We had the most donations we've ever received," says the Service League's Cori Bautista. "We also had the biggest location to hold the event we've ever had, so we're thrilled to have finally set a record that was over a hundred-thousand dollars in gross sales."

Bautista credits the milestone year to the increasing familiarity of the event and the continuing generosity of the community.

"It was our fourteenth year of doing this event and the community was so generous with their donations. People often save their really quality things back all year long so they can donate them to our event. And we're always really excited to be able to offer these things and price them well so we can have our amazing pop-up (sale) over four days. People always really love it and just go crazy and buy some really amazing things that help us raise money."

Bautista says a portion of the funds raised will go toward grants and scholarships for women returning to college.

The Service League is now inviting non-profits and other organizations who share in their mission of assisting women and children to apply for the grants and scholarships.

Award amounts will be determined based on the individual or organizational needs of applicants. All applications are due by April 30 and will be reviewed by a committee of Service League members, with recipients notified by June 1 and funds distributed by June 30.

Applications can be downloaded by clicking here, and can be submitted via mail, email, or directly through the Service League's website.