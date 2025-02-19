Prepare to step Inside the Closet.

The Women's Service League of NCW is hosting its wildly remunerative annual fundraiser, My Girlfriend's Closet, on March 14. But first comes a pre-sale event, called Inside the Closet, on the 13th. Even the name is full of tantalizing intrigue!

Tickets to the pre-sale are $40 per person. They'll be available for purchase starting on Friday at 8 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

This affords shoppers a prime opportunity to snatch up much-coveted items before the inevitable riff raff of the main event. Tickets are limited, however.

My Girlfriend's Closet is a yearly shop-a-thon. It works like this: donated items are sold on the open market. The proceeds are then funneled into local nonprofits, community outreach programs and scholarship funds. As KPQ explained in 2023,

The event is a major fundraiser for Women's Service League of North Central Washington. [Cori] Bautista said the 2021 event raised $75,000 which the organization distributes to other community non-profit organizations with a shared vision of helping individuals, particularly women and children. The funds supported almost 20 agencies and groups in 2022 and WSL directed additional funds for 5 scholarships. My Girlfriend's Closet (MGC) is set up like a retail shopping experience with new and gently used women's clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories that are collected over the year through donations to Women's Service League. Some items are brand new with original tags and have been donated by retailers.

Last year's event was even more profitable, grossing upward of $86,000 in sales. Click here for more information.

And yes, there's still plenty of time to donate. Items can be dropped off at any of these three locations: Heidi Huddle Allstate (in Wenatchee), Standard Paint and Flooring (Wenatchee) and Town Toyota (East Wenatchee). Donations will be accepted through March 7.

My Girlfriend's Closet is scheduled for March 14-16 at 151 Easy Way in Wenatchee. This is the former site of Big Lots.