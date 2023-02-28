Second Suspect In Wenatchee Murder In August Has $5 Million Bail

A second suspect in a Wenatchee shooting death from last summer has a $5 million bail after making an initial court appearance in Chelan County.

Javier Valdez is charged with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the death of 18-year-old Yair Flores last August.

Valdez, who is 27, was arrested in Walla Walla in a joint drug bust from local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshall's Office on October 11.

Officers said a follow-up search of the residence where Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

He accused of walking to Flores' home with 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford, where detectives say Ford shot and killed Flores.

"Javier walked up with Biggie (Ford) to Yair's bedroom and stood by while Biggie fired into the residence," said Detective D. Graves in an Affidavit of Probable Cause. "Javier took no action to stop Biggie and has done nothing to report this incident to law enforcement"

The affidavit also described Valdez as "a highly violent Sureno gang member with multiple firearms related convictions."

Detectives think the shooting could be connected to a previous gang confrontation in July at Big Lots in Olds Station where Flores allegedly fired a gunshot but did not injure anyone.

Court records show Valdez was charged with 1st Degree Murder in Chelan County on the same day - Oct. 5 - as was Ford.

Ford has been in Chelan County since October 10, and had bail set at $5 million.

Valdez had no bail until he made his first court appearance Friday. He also was given a court appointed public defender attorney during the appearance.

He was booked into Chean County Jail last Thursday morning after being transferred from the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, where he was being held.