The annual Touch-A-Truck fundraiser is this Saturday, May 17th at Wenatchee Valley College.

Women’s Service League of NCW (WSL) hosts the fundraiser so kids and adults can get up close and touch dozens of different vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, heavy equipment, and helicopters in a safe environment. The agencies will be on hand to explain how they build, protect and serve the community.

LBow the Clown will entertain with face painting and games for kids.

Last year's event raised $6-thousand for the programs and scholarships supported by Women's Service League. Tickets are on sale at WSLNCW.org

The 2025 Touch-A-Truck is 10 am to 2 pm at Wenatchee Valley College. A quiet hour from 10 am to 11am is offered for individuals with sensory overload issues.

Free parking is available at across the street at Sage Hills church.

Cori Bautista with WSL will appear on the KPQ Agenda program at 1pm on May 15th to share more about organization and mission to help women and children.