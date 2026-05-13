Confluence Health Among Washington Hospitals Receiving ‘C’ Safety Grades
The Leapfrog Group gave Confluence Health Hospital and several other Washington hospitals a “C” grade in its Spring 2026 patient safety rankings, which evaluate hospitals on errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
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How Leapfrog Calculates Safety Grades
The nonprofit organization released its latest biannual hospital safety report last week, ranking Washington 40th nationally for patient safety. No Washington hospitals received “D” or “F” grades in the report.
These biannual safety grades for patient safety, an 'A, B, C, D, or F,' are assigned to most general hospitals in the United States based on their abiliy to protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.
Why Hospital Safety Grades Matter
“The good news is that hospitals across the country are making meaningful strides in patient safety and helping save countless lives,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But not all hospitals are the same. That’s why it’s so important for people to consult Safety Grades and do their research when choosing a hospital.”
Here are the lowest graded hospitals for safety in the U.S, earning less than a C grade.
Hospitals With the Lowest Safety Grades in Washington for Spring 2026
Capital Medical Center
Olympia, WA 98502-5026
Confluence Health Hospital
Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948
Harborview Medical Center
Seattle, WA 98104-2499
Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Richland, WA 99352
MultiCare Allenmore Hospital
Tacoma, WA 98405
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center
Auburn, WA 98001
MultiCare Covington Medical Center
Covington, WA 98402
MultiCare Deaconess Hospital
Spokane, WA 99204-2803
Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital
Puyallup, WA 98372-0118
Overlake Hospital Medical Center
Bellevue, WA 98004-4604
Providence Centralia Hospital
Centralia, WA 98531-9027
Providence Holy Family Hospital
Spokane, WA 99208-1224
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Everett, WA 98201-1689
Providence St. Peter Hospital
Olympia, WA 98506-5166
Swedish Health Services Issaquah
Issaquah, WA 98029
Swedish Medical Center First Hill
Seattle, WA 98122-4307
Tacoma General Hospital
Tacoma, WA 98405-0299
University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus
Seattle, WA 98133-8401
Valley Medical Center
Renton, WA 98058-5010