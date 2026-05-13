The Leapfrog Group gave Confluence Health Hospital and several other Washington hospitals a “C” grade in its Spring 2026 patient safety rankings, which evaluate hospitals on errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

READ MORE: Chateau Ste. Michell's 2026 Summer Concert Lineup is Stacked

How Leapfrog Calculates Safety Grades

The nonprofit organization released its latest biannual hospital safety report last week, ranking Washington 40th nationally for patient safety. No Washington hospitals received “D” or “F” grades in the report.

These biannual safety grades for patient safety, an 'A, B, C, D, or F,' are assigned to most general hospitals in the United States based on their abiliy to protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

Why Hospital Safety Grades Matter

“The good news is that hospitals across the country are making meaningful strides in patient safety and helping save countless lives,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But not all hospitals are the same. That’s why it’s so important for people to consult Safety Grades and do their research when choosing a hospital.”

Here are the lowest graded hospitals for safety in the U.S, earning less than a C grade.

Hospitals With the Lowest Safety Grades in Washington for Spring 2026

Capital Medical Center

Grade: C

3900 Capital Mall Drive SW

Olympia, WA 98502-5026

Capital Medical Center/Google Maps Capital Medical Center/Google Maps loading...

Confluence Health Hospital

Grade: C

1201 S Miller St

Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Harborview Medical Center

325 Ninth Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104-2499

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Grade: C

888 Swift Boulevard

Richland, WA 99352

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital

Grade: C

1901 S. Union Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98405

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center

Grade: C

202 N. Division Street

Auburn, WA 98001

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MultiCare Covington Medical Center

Grade: C

17700 SE 272nd St

Covington, WA 98402

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital

Grade: C

800 W. Fifth Avenue

Spokane, WA 99204-2803

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital

Grade: C

401 15th Avenue SE

Puyallup, WA 98372-0118

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Overlake Hospital Medical Center

Grade: C

1035 116th Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98004-4604

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Providence Centralia Hospital

Grade: C

914 S. Scheuber Road

Centralia, WA 98531-9027

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Providence Holy Family Hospital

Grade: C

5633 N Lidgerwood St

Spokane, WA 99208-1224

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Grade: C

1321 Colby Ave

Everett, WA 98201-1689

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Providence St. Peter Hospital

Grade: C

413 Lilly Road NE

Olympia, WA 98506-5166

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Swedish Health Services Issaquah

Grade: C

751 N.E. Blakely Drive

Issaquah, WA 98029

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Swedish Medical Center First Hill

Grade: C

747 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122-4307

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tacoma General Hospital

Grade: C

315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Tacoma, WA 98405-0299

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus

Grade: C

1550 N. 115th Street

Seattle, WA 98133-8401

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Valley Medical Center

Grade: C

400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010

Renton, WA 98058-5010

Google Maps Google Maps loading...