The Wenatchee AppleSox took another step towards a sixth WCL title by eliminating the Kelowna Falcons in the opening round series on Saturday night with their ninth consecutive victory.

Wenatchee closed out the best-of-three series with an 8-3 victory at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The top-seeded Apple Sox won the opener Friday in Kelowna, 8-0. The 'Sox will advance to the North Division Championship game on Tuesday.

Wenatchee put the game out of reach quickly, scoring in each of the first three innings, according to the AppleSox media report.

Ryder Young's single drove in two runs, and Landon White smashed a bases-clearing double. Raphael Dunne and Paxton Bigby both singled in the 4-run third inning, and Wenatchee coasted to victory.

Starter Vincent De Marco allowed one run with four K's over 4 ⅔ innings. Chihiro Sato was credited with the win in relief, allowing one run over 2 ⅓ innings, and Easton Brooks came on in the eighth to close out the game.

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Wenatchee will host the North Division Championship game by virtue of their league-best 39-13 regular season record and top seed. The AppleSox will face the winner of the Nanaimo-Bellingham North Division semifinal series scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The North Division Championship game is at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.