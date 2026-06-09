The Wenatchee AppleSox are playing their season-opening homestand, and KPQ-AM, The Quake 102.1, and KW3 want to take you out to the ballgame.

Tonight is TownSquareMedia night, with Wenatchee hosting the Springfield Drifters. The TownSquare Media stations are joining the AppleSox to support the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council

We are encouraging you to attend tonight's game (June 9th) and bring canned food or non-perishable items to the gate and trade it for free tickets to the game.

The gates at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium at Wenatchee Valley College open at 5:30pm, and the first pitch is at 6:30pm

KPQ Morning Host Chris Hansen is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch

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The AppleSox are on a 3-game winning streak and lead the West Coast League North Division standings with a 6-2 record

Come out to the ballgame and support the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council with food donations. Since 1965, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has been assisting with home heating, energy conservation, housing, education, adult literacy, and food distribution.