Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is putting out a call for volunteers, with current needs such as ESL teachers, help in the food pantry and warehouse, Green Bag food delivery drivers, and Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) exercise instructors.

Founded in 1965, CDCAC works to fight poverty in Chelan and Douglas counties, while also supporting nearby communities.

The nonprofit also partners with AmeriCorps and the Literacy Council to expand opportunities for community service.

Its programs include Green Bags, opioid outreach, housing, energy assistance, weatherization, and literacy services.

The group also hosts the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser with Wenatchee High School, which helps cover operations and equipment costs. For more information on services, donations, or volunteer opportunities, visit cdcac.org or call 509-662-6156.