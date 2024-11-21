The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is fresh off a multi-cuisine feast and awards banquet.

Volunteer labor makes the museum world go round. That's certainly true of our museum; who knows where it'd be without its crack volunteers? They were honored on November 8 with a mouth-watering spread: tacos and salad from Plaza Wenatchee, as well as a medley of pastas from Garlini's Napoletana.

Local songstress and pianist Elaine Eagle belted out soul-stirring ballads, while prolific organist Thomas Kozina performed a rendition of...the Star Wars soundtrack!

The night concluded with an awards ceremony. Check out the individual winners:

Go the Extra Mile Award - Mark Vanhorne

Social Bee Award - Jeff Becklund & Sarah Banks

Hidden Gem Award - Denise Figlewicz, Marlene Lawton and Samantha Alencaster

Irreplaceable Award - Dianne McCammon & Martha Flores

Random Knowledge Award - Max Geier, Thomas Kozina and Ken Lacy

The Pear Award - Pat & Ann Appleby

Long-term Service Award - Bob & Sherry Doolittle, Bob Straub, Carol Hofmann, Sandy Schuster and Chris Rader

Generosity Award - Heather Seman and Shayne Magdoff

Leadership Award - Bob Otis

Dedication Award - Sean Hagan and Rosa Eilert

Above and Beyond Award - Eliot Scull and Dacia Shoengarth

Extraordinary Marketing Team - Denise Figlewicz, Kristi Mahre, Karen Mackey and Jan Romey

Volunteer Award for Excellence in Service - Penny and Larry Tobiska

"Volunteers are an essential part of museum operations," says marketing manager Terra Sokol. "Without them we couldn't put on nearly as many as the events as we do, whether it be documentary screenings or large community events. They are essentially the lifeblood of the museum."

Click here if you'd like to volunteer yourself.