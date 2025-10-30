Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting a pair of events next month.

The Museum partners with NCW Libraries and Watercore Cider to bring a pair of November events.

First, on Thursday, Nov. 6, guests 21 years or older for a night of lighthearted robotics challenges. Guests get one free drink token for an alcoholic beverage included with their ticket.

“Come and hang out with us! No prior robot skills needed,” Robotics Coordinator Brigitte Wiegand said. “We'll teach you along the way during this fun Adult STEM night!”

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Pre-registration is required due to limited seats. The event is located at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and starts at 6 p.m.

Then, Saturday, Nov. 15, WVMCC and Watercore invite you to cherish the love of apple pie during the "Apple Pie Smackdown."

“We are very excited to host the first Apple Pie Smackdown contest here in the Wenatchee Valley,” Owner of Watercore Cider and Apple Pie Enthusiast, Sarah Lindell, states. “Delicious apple pies, friendly competition, and hot spiced cider—it will be a great day!”

Throughout the day, guests can celebrate the Wenatchee Valley's legacy with apples, whether it be through apple pie samples, taking a tour through the WVMCC's Apple Industry exhibit, or by baking their own apple pie.

Pie drop-off is from 10 a.m. to noon, while sampling and activities take place from 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum will offer Apple Industry Exhibit tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Winners will be announced along with live music from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 1st place winner will have their name engraved on a trophy, along with a one-year museum membership, $50 Watercore gift card, and $50 cash. There are prizes for 2nd and 3rd place as well. Contestants will be asked to pay $10 and submit 2 pies.

Tickets for non-pie bakers are $5 per person and can be purchased in advance or at Watercore Cider at the door. Each ticket includes five pie tastings, two votes for your favorite pies, and a free guided tour on the Apple Industry Exhibit.