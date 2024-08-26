The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is gearing up for its "signature fundraiser": Night at the Museum.

Lots of tasty eats and highly decorated gourmet chefs at this shindig - not to mention "award-winning wines, great beers, ciders and distilled spirits," according to a museum press release. Drink providers include:

Armour Wines

RM Wineries

Blue Spirits Distillery

Set the Bar

Watermill Winery

That's in addition to a "designated bottle sales table" where attendees can register as members or buy drinks.

If that weren't enough, the fundraiser will include a ton of live music. The following artists have agreed to perform:

Cajun Moon (a JJ Cale tribute band)

Elaine Eagle (trained pianist and singer-songwriter)

Corban Welter (folk singer and multi-instrumentalist)

Erin McNamee (folk artist with a background in classical singing; also a voice teacher)

There will also be a silent auction - participants will jockey for coveted items donated by the Wenatchee AppleSox, Slidewaters and the Numerica Performing Arts Center, among others.

As always, proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the museum's "mission-serving programs": featured exhibits, MakerSpace (an all-ages STEM classroom with an "open workshop environment"), robotics clubs, field trips, student scholarships, community cultural events, collection restorations and so on.

Fundraiser sponsors include:

The Marsh McLennan Agency

Goodfellow Bros

Premier One Properties

Larson Gross CPAs & Consultants

Crunch Pak

Town Toyota

Cordell, Neher & Company, PLLC

The fundraiser takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 9.p.m. Attendees must be of drinking age (21+).

Tickets are $60 for members, $75 for non-members. Click here to purchase tickets.